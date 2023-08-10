Local residents reflect on impacts of Maui wildfires

EUGENE, Ore. – As devastating wildfires continue to ravage the island of Maui, locals are reflecting on the impact it is having.

Lauri Quinby, travel agent with Eugene travel agency Premier Travel, is closely monitoring the situation on the island and how it is shaping people’s travel plans.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “Restaurants that are right on the water, the boutiques, the beautiful galleries I mean, all that's just gone.”

Premier does not have any clients in Maui, but they know airlines and hotels that are working to get people out of harm’s way.

“Some of the airlines are flying planes over to evacuate people and bring them back to the mainland, or bring them to other airlines,” Quinby said. “I think American and United had a lot more aircraft on the ground at the time, so they're using their planes to get people off of the island.”

She said people who have trips to Maui over the next couple of weeks or months should reach out to those they booked their travel with. Airlines and hotels are working on time windows where people can adjust their travel plans without paying any penalties. At Premier, she said, they are waiting on more information before reaching out to their clients and planning next steps.

“We'll all probably learn a lot more in the next couple of days what they want us to do,” Quinby said. “But mainly, if you're traveling in the next couple of weeks, I would consider that you're definitely going to be rescheduling. Maui would not be the place to go right now. They need to focus on the disaster, which is just absolutely awful.”

As someone who has visited the island about 20 times, Quinby has developed a connection to Maui that makes the disaster hurt even more.

“I was in tears, it’s heart breaking,” she said. “Thinking of the people that are there and it happening in the middle of the night like that and just having to be out in a split second and leaving your animals—it’s just--yeah, it’s heart breaking.”

The travel impacts are massive but of course, the impact to the Maui community is much greater.

Over at the Halau Hula O Na Pua O Hawai’i Dance Studio in West Eugene, people are closely watching the wildfires. Kumu Hula (roughly translated to “hula master”) Akiko Colton is one of those people.

“It is very sad and heartbreaking,” she said. “Lahina has been loved by many people and that place is gone.”

Colton’s studio exists to provide people in Eugene a connection to Hawaiian culture – everything from language, to dance, to history. As the Maui wildfire tears through the town of Lahina, her heart breaks for the culture being destroyed.

“Lahina used to be the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom,” Colton said. “So, there's the resting place of some of the Hawaiian Chiefs and Queens -- and that's all gone. Also, Lahina was--is the main tourist place for Maui, that's where Maui's income comes from.”

Kris Galago, known as “Aunty Kris” to many in Eugene, lived in Maui for much of her life.

“It's heart wrenching,” she said. “I actually have family members, friends and extended family who have been affected by the fires.

She has been relieved to hear some of her family and friends are being found safe. But anxiously awaits for news from those who she has yet to hear from.

“We still have friends and family members still unaccounted for,” Galago said.

As she prays for good news about those who are missing, she feels pain for everyone suffering due to the fires.

“In the Hawaiian culture, right, we're all ‘ohana,’” Galago said. “Ohana is your blood relatives as well as your extended family. Even though it's our neighbor, or a friend of a cousin--it's still our ohana, and we hurt for them as well.”

And ohana is being exemplified by the people who remain on the island. Galago said many people are taking in those who have evacuated and need a place to stay. Not only are neighbors providing shelter, but providing food and clothing to those who lost their homes.

Colton is working to figure out what she can do to help the people of Maui. With the fires just starting a few days ago and rapidly increasing in severity, it is a bit of a challenge to figure out where to provide support. A great start, however, is local organizations already on the ground in Maui helping people out.

“I think that's right now, the best place to start with,” she said. “Cause it's already established and they are very--we can trust them. And they think about people in Hawaii and land of Hawaii.”

Galago, a board member of the Kalo Hawaiian Civic Club based out of Beaverton, is working with her team to start a donation drive to get essentials like food and clothing out to the island.

She is currently working on specifics for collecting items in the Eugene-Springfield area, but says the need is great – especially for those who have stepped up to help their neighbors in need.

“The ones that can--that are on the island and can contribute, are doing so right here on the island.,” Galago said. “So, we want to help them to help feed the families--the additional mouths they have in their home right now and help clothe them and things like that."

Both Colton and Galago are working hard to develop plans to get immediate relief to Maui, but they say recovery will be a long-term effort.

“Maui will need support for a long time,” Colton said. “Not just this month, or a short time. So even if not immediately, we will provide some way to help Maui. So, I hope people will just keep thinking about Maui and just support Maui.”

She said she will be meeting with other leaders in the islander community over the coming says to see how they can support the people in Maui. One avenue they will explore is using their annual Oregon Aloha Festival in September at Eugene’s Alton Baker Park to gather support for the island.

“It was not our focus before this,” she said “But now, Maui needs our help. So we'll try to figure out what we can do from here.”