Local restaurant offers free meals to evacuees from wildfires

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 106 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. Some areas
in Willamette Valley from Salem to Eugene could reach 105 to
110 degrees today. A tad cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday,
with highs 98 to 105 on Tuesday, and 95 to 101 on Wednesday.
Expect continued warm nights, with temperatures only cooling
to the middle 60s to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger
urban cores such as Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING AND
INTO TUESDAY...

.Red Flag Warning Conditions will continue through this evening
for the majortity of the forecast area. In addition, Fire Weather
Zones 606 and 608 will continue for at least 24 hours as overall
conditions are expected to change very little.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 5 to 10 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.

* INSTABILITY...High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable
air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume
dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing
fires as well as any new fire starts.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Local restaurant offers free meals to evacuees from wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0
Conway's in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A restaurant in Springfield is offering free meals for people who have been forced out of their homes because of wildfires, as well as firefighters and anyone else affected by the fires.

Conway’s Restaurant and Lounge in Springfield is giving free meals to anyone who’s an evacuee from the Lookout or Bedrock Fires, just like they did back in 2020 for the Holiday Farm Fire. Any evacuee can come in during business hours to get a decent meal. One of the owners, Shayla Landeros, said they’ve already had several people take them up on the offer.

“They're a part of our community and we have to look out for our community,” Landeros said. “When the Holiday Farm Fire happened three years ago, we did something similar and people were super appreciative and grateful, and I think it made a difference, and if it's what little bit we can do to make a difference, then we're gonna do it.”

Conway's interior

Conway’s is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. each day. Landeros said that in times like these, everyone in the community needs to look out for each other. She still has a picture given to her during the Holiday Farm Fire as a reminder of that time.

“This was given to us by one of the families that had come in during the Holiday Farm Fire,” Landeros said. “They had their kids make it, and I keep it posted on our walk-in as a reminder, and it's part of the reason why we'll probably do this as long as we own this business.”

Tags

Recommended for you