Local restaurant offers free meals to evacuees from wildfires

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A restaurant in Springfield is offering free meals for people who have been forced out of their homes because of wildfires, as well as firefighters and anyone else affected by the fires.
Conway’s Restaurant and Lounge in Springfield is giving free meals to anyone who’s an evacuee from the Lookout or Bedrock Fires, just like they did back in 2020 for the Holiday Farm Fire. Any evacuee can come in during business hours to get a decent meal. One of the owners, Shayla Landeros, said they’ve already had several people take them up on the offer.
“They're a part of our community and we have to look out for our community,” Landeros said. “When the Holiday Farm Fire happened three years ago, we did something similar and people were super appreciative and grateful, and I think it made a difference, and if it's what little bit we can do to make a difference, then we're gonna do it.”
Conway’s is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. each day. Landeros said that in times like these, everyone in the community needs to look out for each other. She still has a picture given to her during the Holiday Farm Fire as a reminder of that time.
“This was given to us by one of the families that had come in during the Holiday Farm Fire,” Landeros said. “They had their kids make it, and I keep it posted on our walk-in as a reminder, and it's part of the reason why we'll probably do this as long as we own this business.”