Local restaurant staying open despite arson

EUGENE, Ore. – While the investigation continues for an alleged arson over the weekend that did tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a restaurant in Eugene, that restaurant is staying open.
Early in the morning on April 16, a small eatery located on Blair Boulevard called Nelson’s in the Whit was severely damaged by a fire. T.J. Money, the owner and general manager of the restaurant, said a police officer, fire truck and the fire marshal responded to the scene. Money said the fire marshal told him the fire was likely a case of arson, as the marshal found evidence of accelerant on the scene.
Nelson’s in the Whit is still open. Money said they’re not going to let an arsonist keep them down. He said the food truck has been open for eight years, and they opened the restaurant, named after Money’s husband, about a year and a half ago. Money said that on the night of the fire, they got a notification from their alarm system. When they checked the cameras on their phone, they saw a bunch of smoke and flickering lights and went down to the place immediately. Now, although the restaurant is open, many employees are concerned the arsonist will return and are afraid to go to work.
“In the meantime, I do have employees that are scared, I do have my husband who's scared, I'm scared to have to come to work,” Money said. “You know, are they gonna finish the job, are they gonna come by and hurt one of us, things like that.”
Despite the issues, Money said the community response has been incredible.
“All our customers are reaching out which is incredible. That's made us want to come to work and get over our fears of coming to work,” Money said. “You know, ‘hang in there, we love you, we love you guys.’ the Facebook the social media stuff has been super important for us.”
Nelson’s in the Whit is open now, but they may have to close for a bit so they can get the all-clear from health officials for insurance purposes. Money said they’ll need to replace the roof, rebuild their walk-in, rebuild their kegerators, and hook up beer tap lines that were severed in the incident.
Money has voiced dissatisfaction with law enforcement's response to the arson, saying he felt they weren't treating the case with the seriousness he feels it deserves. However, an active investigation is being carried out, and Money said he is hoping for the best from that. Eugene police said they can’t say much because an investigation into the fire is still underway.
At 8 p.m. on April 19, at Slice Pizzeria, there is a queer comedy night event that will be a fundraiser to help repair the restaurant. They also have a GoFundMe to help pay for the damages, which are estimated to cost as much as $30,000.