Local rosebuds join annual Rosie the Riveter convention in Portland

EUGENE, Ore. – Seven 'rosebuds' from Eugene, Springfield, Goshen, Cottage Grove, and Elmira headed to Portland on Thursday morning for the annual Rosie the Riveter Association’s convention.
The ladies left Eugene on June 8, appropriately, for the Rose City, which for the first time is hosting the convention. Rosie the Riveter is a historical symbolic figure that represents the women who worked in American factories and shipyards during World War II.
The convention opened on Friday afternoon with a public meet and greet and then on Saturday the women will appear on a float in the Festival of Roses parade. Various activities and honors are scheduled through Sunday.
“It's very exciting to have our own float in the parade and have people become aware of what become aware of what the Rosies did during World War II when they relieved the men to go off and do the fighting,” said Doloy Marshall, who served as a plane spotter during World War II. “And it was important for plane spotters we were all up and down the West and East Coast.”
The association exists to honor the women who served during the war efforts and also to preserve women’s history. More than 6 million women served their country on the home front during World War II, working as riveters, welders, plane spotters, crane operators, and more. Dr. Yvonne Fasold of Eugene, a past president of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, said her mother was among them.
“During World War II those 6 million women, they were needed in the work force and they answered that call,” Fasold said, “and they absolutely did the best work they could because they knew the troops were counting on them. It's probably going to be an emotional weekend for me.”
