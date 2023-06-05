Local skateboarder working to memorialize two young skaters

EUGENE, Ore. – A local skateboarder is still hard at work raising funds to memorialize two young boys who lost their lives to mental illness.

In September 2022, Mike Crespino skateboarded from the Washington Jefferson skate park in Eugene to San Francisco, California. His goal was to raise funds for a memorial at the park for Ben Moody and Silas Strimple. Crespino said that his journey was a great success and attracted a lot of support for the memorial project.

“We're looking to garner the public's support again this summer,” Crespino said, “and get the momentum burning hot for installing what we think is going to be the most meaningful part dedicated to Ben and Silas here as we'll have columns of Basalt tied together with an S-bench.”

Crespino said he was aware they built memorials for lives lost at war, and ultimately recognized the youth mental health crisis as an ongoing war that many people could understand. Building a memorial to Ben Moody and Silas Strimple would represent a relatable struggle for the every person, he said.

Crespino has also entered Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero contest, and if he wins, he’ll get to skate with the skateboarding icon as well as $10,000, which he plans to use for the memorial. The public can vote for Crespino once a day online.

Crespino estimates the project cost at between $40,000 and $50,000, and is hoping to secure donations from the community, contractors, and suppliers. The Emerald Shred Collective team hopes to have the memorial complete by this summer, Crespino said.