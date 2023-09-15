Local students lead strike to demand climate emergency action

EUGENE, Ore. – More than 20 climate groups organized strikes in Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend, and Florence on September 15 to demand Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declare a climate emergency.
High school students around Eugene took part in the strike and staged a walkout at 1:15 p.m. and marched across town, ending at Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza.
Their demands specifically include a national and state climate emergency declaration, banning new fossil fuel infrastructure, and pleading to the Eugene Water and Electric Board to utilize federal funding to build more public power.
The event was hosted by the climate organizations Sunrise Eugene and 4J Climate Justice Team in collaboration with other climate-based organizations, but the event was primarily student led.
Nora Black, Vice President of South Eugene High School’s EG350 club, said youth engagement makes all the difference when it comes to pushing for public policy changes.
“This is a battle that the youth are fighting and it’s up to us,” Black said. “It’s really important that we make sure we’re heard and get the point across.”
Participants at the event said the effects of climate change have been increasingly apparent and are causing more devastation year after year.
Cassidy Miller, a student speaker at the event, explained more on why youth should be so concerned with pushing the climate agenda in their direction.
“If we are to have any hope of living a livable future for our generation, we need elected officials to act now,” Miller said. “From deadly wildfires in Maui, to flooding in California, hurricanes in Florida, extreme heat across the country, young people across the country are fighting to survive in an increasingly deadly world.”
Adrienne Rizzo, national delegate for Sunrise Eugene, said youth are the ones taking the lead on climate issues because they are becoming more aware of what impacts climate change will have on their future and are becoming more educated on what that could mean for future generations.
“We’ve known about this emergency since the 80’s, even the 60’s – late 60’s – and nobody’s made the difference, so now more than ever the youth are educated; They’re rising up,” Rizzo said. “They’re saying that if nobody else is going to do it because we’ve been waiting decades, we’re going to do it.”
Mayor Lucy Vinis was one of the guest speakers at the event. She said she is in support of the students who showed up and was impressed with what they were able to accomplish.
“We can do this work and having this inter-generational crowd before me – the youth and the folks who have been in the streets for decades all working together – we will make this change happen,” Vinis said.
Sunrise Eugene along with other organizers said this is just one event in the grand operation to promote climate justice. They said change does not happen in a day, and they will continue to fight until meaningful action is taken.