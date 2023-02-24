Local students learn about forestry at Lane County Fairgrounds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students with Eugene School District 4J are learning more about something that surrounds them every day in western Oregon – forestry.
On February 24, Sheldon Students participated in Future Forestry Workers Career Day at the Lane County Fairgrounds. It’s part of the 85th annual Logging, Construction, Trucking and Heavy Equipment Expo. Students received hands-on training with the latest technology, including trucks, skidders, loaders and processors. They also learned about all the potential career paths from industry professionals.
“I love the class. It's been really interesting learning about trees and after coming here, I realized I might have a future in silviculture or with the forest firefighters and all that they do,” said Isabella Whalley, a Sheldon High School student. “There's just so many opportunities, it's really exciting.”
Students at the Oregon Logging Conference will learn about forestry, reforestation, logging, trucking, diesel mechanics, operating heavy equipment, and firefighting. The conference runs through February 25, and it’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.