Local taxis not seeing increased business despite World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- The World Athletics Championships have brought thousands of people from across the globe to Eugene, many arriving at the Eugene Airport.
Despite this, local taxi services are not seeing significant increases in business. Ed Markham, a taxi operator and owner of Cascade Cab Company, said the volume of business is about the same as before the World Athletics Championships began. He said that in a 12-hour shift cabs would usually carry out about 10 fares and that amount has not risen, dashing hopes that business would double due to international visitors.
“All of the cab companies were hoping and counting on large quantities of people to help fill in the gaps,” Markham said. “For the most part, we’re just doing our average thing.”
According to Markham, the Eugene Airport worked out some kind of arrangement with other companies to handle the influx of visitors for Oregon22, pushing out local cab companies. Markham said that because of this, the extra shuttles he brought in for the event are sitting idle with no passengers to take.
“We are disappointed, but we kind of look at it that we’re just the small guys out here,” Markham said. “Not much we can do about it. Just gotta roll with the punches.”