Local technicians explain why HVAC winter prep could be lifesaving

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Heaters might not be in use just yet, but local technicians say there are some necessary preparations to be made before cranking up the heat for the winter season.
Randy Simmons with Comfort Flow Heating said it's important to check or clean your filters and test to see if your heating system is working before the cold weather moves in.
"A lot of people will change their own air filter; well, when was the last time you changed it?" Simmons said.
With the recent smoke and summer dust, it's even more crucial to clean them now before turning on those heaters.
"That build-up can be combustible dust, so there's potential for fires. That's why maintenance is huge," Simmons said.
As for the process, he said it's simple, especially for ductless systems, which are very common.
"You just take the filters out. You would just wash it off. A lot of people do it in the kitchen sink, rub the water on it and some dish soap," Simmons said.
Once you've checked, cleaned, or changed your filters, he said to test your heater for five minutes.
"When the first cold spell hits, we're all going to be silly busy -- this company and all the others in the area, we may not be able to get there very fast. But there's no demand right now. Things are kind of quiet around here. Now is the opportunity to get in and get someone quickly to go out and make sure everything is okay before it gets cold," Simmons said.
Simmons said over the years, as he's seen the demand for HVAC systems grow tremendously, a lack of maintenance from customers remains the same.
"Everyone today is looking at efficiencies, customers are getting very smart when it comes to their system, but they still neglect basic maintenance," Simmons said.