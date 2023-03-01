Local teen with rare disease speaks out to raise awareness and spread hope

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local teen with a rare neuromuscular disease is going strong thanks to a new medication, and spreading a message of hope for those facing similar challenges.
Tabs William-Wiktorowski is a senior at Churchill High School. Tabs, who has a rare disease, just turned 18, and is ready to make a name for themselves in the world of activism. They’re hoping to raise awareness and tell others that it’s okay to be a little different.
Tabs was adopted at a young age, and they’ve moved around a lot, but that didn’t stop them from being active in school and athletics.
“I played soccer and that was the first time I really felt the difference in being able-bodied and not being able-bodied,” Tabs said.
A few years ago, Tabs’ adoptive mother, Lisa Williams, noticed something was wrong.
“I would say in the first year or so of the adoption, we just kind of noticed that Tabs seemed a little uncoordinated for that age,” Williams said. “We worried a lot because there seemed to be a lot of falls that seemed not kind of typical.”
That’s when Tabs was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. It’s a disease that affects the nerves and muscles, causing weakness.
“I have type three,” Tabs said. “My legs have struggled with moving and building muscle when I want them to.”
Nationwide, SMA only affects one out of 610,000 children. If it wasn’t for medication, Tabs could be in a very different place – possibly in a wheelchair.
“There were these boys who were always like 'why are you even on our team? you can't even play.' And I was like, 'I guess you're right,’” Tabs said. “I didn't quit because of the kids, I quit because it got too competitive. Soccer was my thing.”
For years, Tabs was subject to spinal taps in order to get the medication for the condition. It was an unpleasant process, and they had to drive back and forth from Eugene to Portland.
“I have an anxiety disorder, so knowing it's coming, and then having an hour and a half ride up there knowing it's coming, it just progressively got worse,” Tabs said.
However, thanks to some new research, Tabs was able to try a new at-home treatment called Evrysdi. The new treatment has made the process much more pleasant, bringing Tabs a sigh of relief.
“I did the whole treatment, and then I started bawling… because it felt very surreal that something that had been such an obstacle in my life could be that easy to overcome,” Tabs said.
For now, no wheelchairs and no more future plans for Tabs. They plan on getting involved in the world of activism and even childcare, and they have some advice for those who might want to open up about their rare disease.
“I get it,” Tabs said. “I understand how hard it is to open up but once you do, it really is like a breath of release. It's like ‘oh, these are my people.’”
Tabs said they went to a camp called the Muscle Dystrophy Association. For more information on the support they offer for people with neuromuscular diseases, you can visit their website.