Local thrift store donating thousands of items of clothing to those in need

EUGENE, Ore. – A local thrift store is donating thousands of items of clothing to those in need around the community.

The clothing range in sizes from kids to adults and include pants, sweaters, shirts and more, all of which is new or barely used. Club Thrift Owner Josh Carnahan said his goal is to give back to those in need and not simply offer it up for resale. Items that are left over will be personally transported to the Mission, he said.

“Anybody that needs something, if we have this, we'd like to give back to the community,” Carnahan said. “The entire concept is a community-based store with discounts and community-based activity and giving to the community back. There's opportunity with sponsorships and other different stuff and as the store accumulates, we're going to dig are roots into this place.”

Carnahan said they’ve already given away nearly 7,000 items in the last two months and they’ve been saving up overstock items. Some of the items still have tags on them, and Club Thrift also purchases some slightly used items from a thrift store that was closing in California, he said.

“Whatever's leftover that nobody's picked up… we're going to donate it anyway,” Carnahan said, “so we'll go to the Mission… but it's not going to be anywhere that's going to sell the items. We want to make a couple of bucks to make sure our family is whole and then we want to give back to the community. That's what we said we were going to do a few months ago. And there you go, it's proof in the pudding.”

Those in need or know of someone in need, can email Club Thrift.