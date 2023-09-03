Local VFW post holds barbecue fundraiser to support veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post is hosting a barbecue over the Labor Day holiday weekend, to raise money to support their efforts in helping local veterans.
VFW Post 3965 is selling BBQ chicken and various side dishes for the people who put on a uniform to serve the red, white, and blue. This weekend's sale is one of three that happens annually.
Jayma Albert, canteen manager for the post, has been a part of the event for seven years now.
"Everybody comes out for the chicken, that's what we're known for, between Facebook, the phones, or people coming through the drive-thru it's huge," she said.
The event started in 1950 and has evolved over the years into a tradition in Springfield as a way to honor veterans. For Albert, it represents family. Putting it together takes a lot of effort.
"We do thousands upon thousands of sides and it takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of people to put these things together," she said. "It's definitely huge. a lot of hard work for the week before but everybody always loves coming down, it's a great tradition."
People from all over the community have come by with their wallets ready to donate money to the VFW's efforts. Seeing how the community has opened up to the fundraiser means a lot to Albert.
"Personally so rewarding for the employees, but it's also hugely rewarding that the community comes out in a huge community show of it," she said.
The money raised at the chicken barbecue will primarily go to help the VFW keep it's doors open. The BBQ is a very important source of funding for them, as organizers said they do not get any federal support.
The money will also go to a relief fund to help veterans. It will also go toward providing important veterans services as well.
"We have a service officer that helps with claims," Albert said. "We also do have a bar and a restaurant, but we help combat veterans find comradery and find a safe house and that's the majority of what we do here."
The VFW's plan is to sell out all the chicken before the end of the Labor Day holiday weekend. More information on the fundraiser can be found on their Facebook page.