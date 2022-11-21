 Skip to main content
Local woman, health professional speak out about living with diabetes

  • Updated
  • 0

American Diabetes Month

EUGENE, Ore. -- Poorly managed diabetes can cause issues such as blindness, heart attacks and even kidney disease. It's a lesson Eugene resident Lindsey Disla-Laurinat knows all too well.

A mother and wife, Lindsey was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 11. Ever since then she has been insulin-dependent. At times it was difficult for her to get insulin because of how much it cost, and as the years went by her health began to worsen.

The disease has devastated her body so much that she is now looking for a new kidney. She has been depending on dialysis, a treatment she says is incredibly demanding both physically and mentally. For those fighting diabetes, Lindsey urges them to be responsible with their health.

"Never give up, continue doing the best that you can do. And just take care of your body because you only get one of them," she said. "Take the best care you can because it's really easy to be caught up in life and get caught up in so many things that you forget what the number one priority is, and that's your health."

Diabetes cases have also been rising in the United States. Nearly 37 million people have been diagnosed with the disease. November is a month dedicated to raising diabetes awareness. It’s incredibly important to manage your body and health accordingly.

"It's important for diabetics to have a close relationship with their primary care doctor." said Dr. Matthew Neale, a doctor in Eugene. "They can discuss lifestyle modifications such as diet, exercise and, when necessary, medications."

