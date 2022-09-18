Local YMCA gives opportunity to get to know your neighbors

EUGENE, Ore.- It's no secret Eugene is a diverse community both immigrant and U.S. born residents living here.
Now there's an opportunity to get to know your neighbors a little bit better.
On Sunday, the YMCA is hosting it's first ever 'Welcoming Festival'. It's a free event for everyone in the community.
It'll be at the Eugene Family YMCA at 2055 Patterson St. across from South Eugene High School.
There's going to be food trucks, cultural performances, activities and more.
Here's a list of some of the activities available:
- Ballet Folklorico Colibri will perform and demonstrate how they reconnect children and teens with their roots and culture through dance and other forms of arts.
- Trio Ritmo y Romance will be performing their Latin rhythms such as cumbias, rancheras, and some salsa, all of which are perfect for dancing.
- Eugene Bhangra will perform lively, upbeat traditional Indian dance.
Officials with the YMCA said an event like this is important now more than ever.
"It's part of the Y's mission to be a place where all feel welcome, and feel like they belong. I think especially today, as we are divided and we see strife in our community, it's really important to have these opportunities to meet people from diverse backgrounds and come together and learn from one another," Megan Jessup-Varnum, a spokesperson for the Eugene area YMCA.
The even takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.