Local youth sports organizations receive grants from World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Even after the end of the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, the organization that managed it, Oregon22, is continuing to make waves in the community.
Eight months after the World Athletics Championships ended, Oregon22 announced a legacy gift of $275,000 each to Kidsports, a national organization, and to TrackTown USA, a local group. Both organizations are focused on encouraging young people to participate in sports. Bev Smith, the Executive Director of Kidsports in Eugene, said the organization was excited to put the grant funds to their scholarship program.
“We feel that it's a child’s right to have a place to play and thus, if we can use some of those funds from the World Championships Oregon 2022 to offset some of that scholarship assistance, then I think that's where the grant, and the gift, and the pledge becomes transformational,” Smith said.
According to Kidsports, they provide scholarships to almost 4,000 kids a year who would otherwise not be able to play. Smith said the grant would help fuel and fund Kidsports programs to keep kids active and pursuing healthy lifestyles in many different sports. The grant money would help offset some of the scholarly assistance to help cover Kidsports’ registration fees.
Michael Reilly, the CEO of TrackTown USA said he hopes the grant will give thousands of boys and girls the chance to develop a love for track and field.
“For more than 100 years, Hayward Field at the University of Oregon has really been the heart and home of track and field in the United States and with this gift, we can really feel confident that the next gen of track and field athletes will feel that heartbeat,” Reilly said.
Reilly said this is one of the largest gifts that TrackTown USA has received, and they are grateful for Oregon22’s grant.