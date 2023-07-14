Local youths competing in online mullet contest

EUGENE, Ore. – Two local youths are competing in a very unique online contest celebrating a very unique hairstyle.
Jace Setliff, 11, of Eugene, is competing in a contest that celebrates the hairstyle known as the 'mullet' with his own version of the hair do. Setliff dubbed his version the “Quacktastic,” an apt nod to the Oregon Ducks.
Setliff was inspired while watching YouTube videos where he saw a man with a “wolf tail cut” mullet. After a long process, he reached peak mullet status with his own version of the short-on-the-sides, long-in-the-back hairstyle.
Another entrant, Caiden “Kid Khaos” Zeman of Springfield, is also competing in the contest. Zeman’s version is what he calls a “Morgan Wallen mullet,” as he is a big fan of the singer’s music. Zeman started singing Wallen’s songs after watching his music videos, but didn’t feel complete until he fashioned his hair with Wallen’s distinctive style.
The first round of voting started on July 12 and continues through July 17, with the top 100 competitors advancing to the next round. The contest has categories for men, women, kids, teens, and those 55 years and older, according to the Mullet Champ website.
Vote for Jace or Caiden on the Mullet Champ website. Votes can be cast once a day.