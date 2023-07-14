Local youths competing in online mullet contest

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. Area of most concern is from Woodburn southward through
the cental and south Willamette Valley, including Salem and
Eugene.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy and brushy
areas, such as along roadways and railroad tracks. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Local youths competing in online mullet contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Online mullet contest

EUGENE, Ore. – Two local youths are competing in a very unique online contest celebrating a very unique hairstyle.

Jace Setliff, 11, of Eugene, is competing in a contest that celebrates the hairstyle known as the 'mullet' with his own version of the hair do. Setliff dubbed his version the “Quacktastic,” an apt nod to the Oregon Ducks.

Setliff was inspired while watching YouTube videos where he saw a man with a “wolf tail cut” mullet. After a long process, he reached peak mullet status with his own version of the short-on-the-sides, long-in-the-back hairstyle.

Another entrant, Caiden “Kid Khaos” Zeman of Springfield, is also competing in the contest. Zeman’s version is what he calls a “Morgan Wallen mullet,” as he is a big fan of the singer’s music. Zeman started singing Wallen’s songs after watching his music videos, but didn’t feel complete until he fashioned his hair with Wallen’s distinctive style.

Mullet Contest Caiden Zeman

The first round of voting started on July 12 and continues through July 17, with the top 100 competitors advancing to the next round. The contest has categories for men, women, kids, teens, and those 55 years and older, according to the Mullet Champ website.

Vote for Jace or Caiden on the Mullet Champ website. Votes can be cast once a day.

