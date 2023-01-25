Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Eugene.
Right before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire were called out to Colonial Apartments on 2966 Willamette St.
According to fire crews, most of the fire was contained to just one apartment unit, and they say there may have been some minor smoke in other units as well.
“I think any time you have victims and an active fire at the same time, it does create some challenges, “ Chris Easkett, the Eugene-Springfield Fire Battalion Chief said. “I think in the early moments, there’s just a lot of things going on, especially when you have patients you need to attend to.”
Crews say the fire is now under control.
This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.