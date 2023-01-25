Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant
air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence
of poor air quality.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant
air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence
of poor air quality.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 16 to 18 seconds and north winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one person dead, another person in the hospital

Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire responding to fire at Colonial Apartments on Willamette St. in Eugene, OR, before 5 a.m. on January 25.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an apartment fire in Eugene.

Right before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire were called out to Colonial Apartments on 2966 Willamette St.

According to fire crews, most of the fire was contained to just one apartment unit, and they say there may have been some minor smoke in other units as well.

“I think any time you have victims and an active fire at the same time, it does create some challenges, “ Chris Easkett, the Eugene-Springfield Fire Battalion Chief said. “I think in the early moments, there’s just a lot of things going on, especially when you have patients you need to attend to.”

Crews say the fire is now under control.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

Recommended for you