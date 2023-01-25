Apartment fire in Eugene leaves one dead, another in the hospital

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air stagnation could result in the development and persistence of poor air quality. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&