Betting on the big game may lead to addiction, local counselors warn

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&