...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Betting on the big game may lead to addiction, local counselors warn

  • Updated
  • 0

A record breaking amount of betting is expected to take place for the Super Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon lottery has nearly 900 options to bet on for the Super Bowl, but with so many options comes the increased risk of people becoming addicted to gambling.

The Oregon Lottery cited that over a quarter of million people placed bets during the super bowl. This resulted in an estimated amount of wagered money at $4.5 million. This year’s game is already projected to break last year's betting record. According to Forbes, the estimated amount is $16 billion which would make for a 110% percent increase from the year prior.

Draft Kings betting app

Draft Kings is the only legal sports booking app in the state of Oregon. 

Currently in Oregon, the only legal sports betting app for the public is Draft Kings. The sports booking app found success as it partnered with the Oregon Lottery. That success is part of what local addiction centers believe is creating a problem.

Program Director of the Meridian Problem Gambling Group, River McKenzie, believes that online sports betting is one of the easiest ways to become addicted.

“They don't tell you you're going to gamble your life away and that’s the problem, so they make it seem like it's just fun, it's just entertainment,” McKenzie said. “There's not enough information about how risky it is or how to sports bet responsibly, and where to go and get help if it’s not going well.”

McKenzie adds that in order to gamble safely, you have to be able to have a set limit to prevent overspending.

“If you are noticing that it's hard to stop or you're spending more than you intend to or you're lying to people about how much you're spending, then we know it isn’t recommended at all to keep betting.

People who are experiencing gambling addiction are encouraged to call 541-741-7107 for assistance either virtually or in person. 

