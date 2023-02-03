Eugene City Council to hold special meeting on natural gas ban

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt. Isolated gusts to 35 kt possible Saturday morning and Saturday evening. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&