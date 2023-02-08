Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Highlanders of North Eugene High School are just a semester away from moving into their new school facility. The new school is located right next to the current one on Silver Lane.
The reason for the new school development comes from the fact that North Eugene High’s building is 66 years old. Eugene School District 4J says that it has reached the end of its useful life.
With the new school planned to function as the new campus as soon as the fall 2023 semester, the old building will sit empty. Many people are wondering what the district plans to do with the land and the structure.
Communications director for the 4J School District Jenna McCulley doesn’t have a definitive answer for the future of the land and the building.
"Last week the district brought to the school board their information on the physical impacts of both keeping the building or demolishing it,” said McCulley. “We are currently in the process of collecting questions from our community about the existing building and right now there has been no final decision.”
McCulley would add that the site would require major upgrades and maintenance for use. Brielle Baird lives within a few yards of the school. She hopes that the district will decide to keep the 66-year-old building intact.
“My sister graduated from there, so I would love to see it be used instead of torn down because we've got memories there,” Baird said. “ But we don't have a lot of newer housing which we honestly kind of like because it's not super crowded when we walk our dogs.”
Resident Tina Ehret’s front yard is within earshot of the North Eugene campus, and she also agrees that building new housing on the high school’s land would be a mistake.
"I would like to see it become a professional swimming pool for our young athletes going to the new high school and possibly a weight workout room,” Ehret said. “Maybe even have a membership for locals around the area that could pay to use the spa and the swimming pool.”
The district will reach out to the school board with more information in the future to decide the best use of the area.