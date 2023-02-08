Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at 13 seconds and southeast winds 5 to 10 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds, except 9 to 12 ft for the Columbia River Bar, and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. Isolated gusts to 35 kt late Thursday afternoon through early evening. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters, including the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&