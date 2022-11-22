Head-on collision leaves one driver dead

EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning.
It took place a little after 5:30, about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Rd.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed before crossing into the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with a white pick-up.
Officials have confirmed the driver of the red car is dead, and is believed to be at fault. The other driver was unharmed.
This is an ongoing investigation, and officials are asking for the public to be aware of investigators as they remain on scene.