...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas building to 10 ft at 9 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and
west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this
afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4
AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Head-on collision leaves one driver dead

  Updated
Head-on collision leaves one driver dead

EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning.

It took place a little after 5:30, about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Rd.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed before crossing into the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with a white pick-up.

Officials have confirmed the driver of the red car is dead, and is believed to be at fault. The other driver was unharmed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officials are asking for the public to be aware of investigators as they remain on scene.

