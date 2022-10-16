Residents of Eugene share excitement for College GameDay coming to town

EUGENE, Ore.—ESPN's College GameDay is headed back to Eugene for the first time in four years when the Oregon Ducks take on UCLA Bruins.
It's all hands on deck for business owners like Kimberly Fairbairn, who are gearing up for the big day. She and her husband have owned Max's Tavern for 30 years and said there's nothing like College GameDay.
"I think Gameday brings an extra level of excitement to the community," Fairbairn said.
With all that excitement comes bigger crowds, she said since they're so close to the University of Oregon campus, a lot of people come through.
"We're happy to see anybody, just drink responsibly and have a good time and that's what we are here to do," Fairbairn said.
Typically, when College Gameday comes to town, she said their sales go up by 10 to 15%. So now, it's time to get to work.
"We have a lot to prepare in terms of just getting enough glassware in-house, making sure the liquor and everything are all stocked up, and as always, just trying to find enough people to work," Fairbairn said.
But Fairbairn said the most challenging thing about it is the lack of sleep.
"We basically don't sleep from Wednesday night on. Wake up very sleepy on Saturday morning because we have to close Friday night, then be here early in the morning," Fairbairn said.
By 6 a.m. Saturday, they'll be ready to serve up some food and drinks for the big game. She said they even plan on having a special drink menu.
"It's all worth it; let's hope he puts on the Duck head," Fairbairn said.
It's all smiles for students like freshman Manuel Ortiz as the excitement for the game is through the roof.
"It's exciting for ESPN to come. For everyone to come together and cheer, and it's GameDay, it's going to be a fun game," Ortiz said.