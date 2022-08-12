Sheldon High School holds football camp for students with special needs

EUGENE, Ore. -- Some kids with special needs in Eugene are in high spirits thanks to a football camp at Sheldon High School. The camp returned for the first time in two years.
“Today is kind of a highlight of the season,” said Josh Line, the Head Football Coach at Sheldon.
Students in Lane County entering third through 12th grade with special needs got the chance to be on the football field participating in drills like an obstacle course, tug of war and more. For Springfield parent Shannon Hicks, he said seeing his son Cade interact with the football players brought a smile to his face that he will never forget.
“To have an event that is just for him, catered to him is great,” said Hicks. “He’s having a good time. He was excited to come this morning. I asked him, 'do you want to go hang out with some big football players?' And he was like 'yeah,' he gave me the thumbs up, he was excited.”
For coach Line, he said this is an event that extends beyond the football field.
“It’s more important than winning games, that's for sure. And for playing in the games, it puts things into perspective. It’s something I try to impart to my players, it's not what is happening now but what are they preparing for in the future,” Line said.
One of those Sheldon players who was on the field was senior quarterback Brock Thomas. He said he could not wait for this event to come back.
“It taught me a lot really, I didn't expect it to,” said Thomas. “Kind of how to manage the kids, make it all about them, make it as much fun as possible for them. That's what coach Line, he's like -- the most enjoyment these kids will have is just spending time with you guys.”
Line said around 25 kids participated in the day camp.
“Thank you to Sheldon, thank you to the coach, thank you to the players! They are doing a really good job,” Hicks said.