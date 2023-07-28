Locals react to Colorado's departure from Pac-12

EUGENE, Oregon – Students at the University of Oregon have mixed feelings about the University of Colorado Boulder’s decision to exit the Pac-12 for the Big 12 conference.
Incoming freshman Zach Oshinsky said if any team leave, it should be Oregon, and Oshinsky isn’t the only one with this view.
“I feel like it kinda just messes up the overall landscape and the geography that just kinda made it fun to compete against rival schools,” Oshinsky said. “And now it, you know, they're gonna be playing against schools like Texas-not Texas, they're out of the Big 12, but schools like Baylor, that like, you know, they have absolutely no history with.”
Oshinsky said he thinks the Ducks should stay with the Pac-12, at least until other teams start leaving.
Another fellow incoming freshman, Payton Giusto, said Oregon ought to leave the Pac-12 conference and start playing with the “top dogs” if they want to win their first national championship.
“I think it's just crazy that, like, all of this is happening so fast,” Giusto said. “I mean, I heard that they're planning on leaving by the end of-or, before the start of next season, and so I think it's crazy that the Pac-12 is just letting all these teams leave without, like, an attempt to make them stay.”
Giusto also said he doesn’t see one particular conference the Ducks should go to as most are on the east coast and would require a lot of travel, but if he had to pick, he’d choose the Big 10.
Jayathi Murthy, president of Oregon State University, said the news reinforced OSU’s commitment to the Pac-12.
“Oregon State University joins with other Pac-12 members in reaffirming our commitment to the long-term strength and vitality of the conference. We are united by our shared values, our passion for the highest level of intercollegiate athletic competition, our leadership roles as Tier 1 research universities and our support for student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence.”