Locals react to possible Oregon ban of TikTok on government-owned devices

SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would ban TikTok on government-owned computers and cell phones is on its way to the Governor’s desk after being unanimously approved by the Oregon Senate.
On June 22, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed House Bill 3127, which would prohibit the installation and download of products controlled by hostile foreign governments on cell phones and computers owned and operated by the government. Most famously, this would include popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company. Oregon Senators said the bill would align the state with the federal government and numerous other states.
“I believe in prioritizing the safety and security of individuals, especially when it comes to their online presence,” said Senator Aaron Woods (D - Wilsonville), who chief sponsored the legislation. “Banning TikTok and other apps controlled by hostile foreign governments on state devices is a necessary step to protect the privacy of users and safeguard national security. TikTok's ownership and data collection practices raise concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and the compromise of sensitive data. We must protect Oregonians’ personal information and sensitive government data from exploitation and other potential threats posed by foreign entities.”
“The issue of maintaining cybersecurity is bipartisan and necessary; it’s an issue that impacts all Oregonians. House Bill 3127 is the product of a bicameral group of Democrat and Republican legislators who recognized that Oregon must act on this urgent issue,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), co-chief sponsor of the bill.
Everyday people said they understand where the bill is coming from.
"I don't have it on my phone because I saw a documentary where there's like security concerns about China, and I don't really need to worry about that," said Amy, a resident of Springfield. "But if the state is worried about that, they probably know more than me. So if I don't have it on my phone, I guess it's probably some reason they don't want it on the government phones."
Others said they question the effort, as other tech companies already have access to a lot of the same sensitive information. Some think the ban is a good idea, but wonder about the timing of it all.
"If this just passed, then I'm sure there's state employees who have already had that downloaded," said Springfield resident Brittany Kline. "So it kind of doesn't really affect as much as I think they're assuming that it'll affect."
Whether in agreement in the ban or not, most everyone agreed TikTok probably should not be accessible on work phones during work hours. Regardless of the ban, people said it is important to take steps to protect your own data.
"If an app is kind of overly stretching, I kind of look at it twice," Amy said. "Like, why are they wanting access to my photos, or why do they want access to, you know, my bank account or something. So, I just be careful and look at the things that I'm giving permission for -- so that I'm aware of what I'm doing."
"If I'm giving access, certain access to an online website, I make sure that I read, proof read through all the stuff," Springfield resident Pharaoh Dickerson said. "Make sure I'm aware and know where my information is going so I know it's not getting used against me or can be given to somebody else, could be like a hacker or something like that."
Some people said they go as far as not signing up for online services and keeping their online presence to a minimum.
"I was just watching YouTube," Eugene resident Alex Tinney said. "I'm not signed in, but I still have the app and I can still watch things."
"It takes that amount of time for one company to get hacked, you know, and millions of peoples' data to be breached," Kline said.
People recognized the state's effort to protect sensitive information, but said more action needs to be taken in light of recent events.
"A lot of state stuff seems to be breached lately," Eugene resident Cherie Rowe said. "So maybe they need to up their security and not worry about China and doing it."
The bill is now headed to the Governor to receive a signature. Senate Democrats clarified that the State Chief Information Officer will be the figure in charge of deciding which corporate entities do or do not pose a threat to national security, and may be able to designate additional apps or software to be banned on state devices.