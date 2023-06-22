Locals react to possible Oregon ban of TikTok on government-owned devices

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Oregon, including the following county, Lane. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 759 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the Cedar Creek Burned Area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Cedar Creek Burned Area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cedar Creek Burned Area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&