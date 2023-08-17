 Skip to main content
Locals searching for 200-pound pet pig that went missing on I-5

  Updated
  • 0
Piggy Smalls in his pen

YONCALLA, Ore. – A beloved member of an Oregon family is missing after an accident on Interstate 5 on August 16 – a 200-pound pig named Piggy Smalls.

Piggy Smalls with a cat buddy

According to Piggy’s new family, when they were driving home on I-5 between Drain and the Yoncalla exit with Piggy Smalls in the back of their car, the pig hit the back window and rolled out onto the roadway. Witnesses said they saw the two-year old, black and white pig on I-5, but by the time police arrived, he was gone.

Piggy Smalls closeup

Rainie Bennett, who was to be the new owner of Piggy Smalls, said her family was excited to bring him in as a new addition, and they are devastated by his disappearance.

"He can sit. He can close the refrigerator door. I mean, he's potty-trained. He's just like a little dream. So him being lost outside is just devastating," Bennett said.

A search is ongoing to try to find Piggy Smalls. Bennett is unsure if the pig’s instinct will kick in and lead him to a cool, wet spot, especially with the recent hot weather. Bennet said that although the pig’s disappearance is a tragedy, she’s surprised by the amount of strangers who came out to help her look for the pig.

“There are so many wonderful people in this community, people that have never met me before, don't know me from anyone, hopped in their vehicles and came down with buckets of pig feed and were walking up and down Interstate 5 with us, yesterday,” Bennett said. “And, I mean, that just means so much.”

Anyone who might have seen Piggy Smalls, or anyone with information on where he might be, is asked to contact the police.

