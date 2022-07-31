Locals shift gears under record high inflation

EUGENE, Ore.-- Many locals told KEZI they had to shift gears with prices on just about everything at record highs.
This includes getting new jobs, cutting back on eating out, and using coupons daily.
"Making sure that I really pay attention to what I'm buying because otherwise, it gets way too high way too fast," Eugene resident Julia Weber said.
Weber is a cashier at a local grocery store and said it's tough watching many customers scramble when they see their total on the screen.
"I know a lot of people that come through, they just complain about the prices so much, and I feel really bad for them because there's nothing I can do," Weber said.
With the U.S. economy continuing to shrink, many locals said they're on edge and adjusting their lifestyle to stay afloat.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second quarter report, stating the gross domestic product, a wide-ranging measure of economic activity, fell by 0.9% from April through June. That's the second decline in a row.
Eugene resident Leah Cowan said she's ditched her car for now because of the pain at the pump.
"It's been a struggle; we're getting creative trying to figure out different methods," Cowan said. "I've been riding my bike much more lately because gas has been so expensive."
But that's not the only way she's cutting costs.
"Groceries, rent, it took my partner and me a really long time to find housing," Cowan said. "Some people are having to cram in, have four roommates in a two-bedroom house."
She said she doesn't know if or when things will get better, but she is holding out hope.
"Just stay positive out there, help out when you can and have people's backs," Cowan said.
For Eugene resident Jaimi Woodall, she said the last few months have been challenging to the point where she and her boyfriend are thinking about packing up their things.
"My boyfriend and I have talked about getting out of America," Woodall said.
She says her boyfriend is from New Zealand. And with how high and how fast prices have gone up within the last six months, she said the conversation has become more serious.
"We've been talking about it more and more, but we're still waiting it out to see what happens," Woodall said.