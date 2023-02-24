Locals take trash cleanup into their own hands at Eugene's Delta Ponds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two women said they were tired of looking at trash at the Delta Ponds in Eugene – so they did something about it.
They said they contacted the city of Eugene to clean up the area, and they were told the city couldn’t do anything because the property covered in trash belongs to nearby Kiefer Kia. The women, who wished not to be identified, said they tried to talk to the manager of the dealership, but they wouldn’t speak to them about the matter.
“I knew I needed to do more, if it was just to clean up, and apparently it's been bothering a number of people and it just got the ball rolling,” said one of the women.
They grabbed some trash bags and went to work on their own. One of the women said they picked up a lot of needles, unopened food products, wrappers, clothes, shoes and socks. They said most of the refuse was soggy from the rain, so it was hard to pick up. One of the women said she was concerned that the area was once a homeless camp, and they were forced to leave stuff behind when they left.
“We had bags, a lot of bags and just started the process of cleaning the area up that had been ignored,” one said. “The city could not do anything about it because it was private property.”
They said a couple of men also came by to help out, and it only took them about three hours to clean up the mess.