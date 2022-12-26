Locals weigh in on Eugene firework ban as New Year's approaches

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fireworks are no longer allowed in Eugene to help ring in the New Year.
Back in September, Eugene City Council voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. The biggest argument for the ban was safety, and it went into effect on October 29. The ban includes any use of sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, and smoke devices.
It's a sensitive subject for Aaron Taylor, owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992.
"In Oregon, you can only sell fireworks from June 23 to July 6; they've bought them in anticipation and are now unable to use them," Taylor said.
Taylor is doubtful that the people who already bought fireworks during that window will just let them go to waste.
"I think the people that bought fireworks, my guess is, they'll just light them off like they will the next July 4. They're just not going to buy them in Eugene," Taylor said.
Taylor said they'll still sell fireworks in the surrounding communities but said the ban has already affected their business as a whole quite a bit.
"Now we are going to sell half as many. We've already had to do layoffs," Taylor said.
Taylor said the money they make from fireworks sales goes straight towards Funz4Kidz, a nonprofit organization that helps feed and support local kids and those in need.
"We've had to cut back on quite a few other programs, and that will just continue unless Eugene decides to change their mind on how they are controlling people and the desire to light off simple fireworks," Taylor said.
Eugene resident Anthony Hopper said he's against the ban and is taking action in hopes of reversing it.
"We, a group of us, are launching a ballot initiative. We want to take this decision to the voters, to the people. We want to protect our city, but at the same time protect the freedom of expression and rights that we all have," Hopper said.
However, Eugene resident Jack Haworth is excited about the ban, as he has put out a sign every year which reads, 'A Noise Sensitive Animal Lives Here; Please Be Considerate with Fireworks.'
"When we had our little darling with us for almost 17 years, during the Fourth of July season and New Year's, it got to the point where the neighborhood was just overwhelmed with fireworks," Haworth said.
He said a lot of people walk their dogs in their neighborhood and get disturbed by fireworks.
The penalty for violating the ordinance is a maximum of $500. Residents can report any illegal fireworks use at 541-682-5111.