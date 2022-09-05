Locals weigh in on Labor Day weekend

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- For many people, Labor Day marks the last time to get out and relax before things ramp up heading into the fall.
Many took to Armitage Park in Eugene to spend their day off with a good old-fashioned holiday barbecue. Eugene resident Casey Tennant came out early to start setting up for their big company barbecue of about 125 people.
"We want to have fun, enjoy the weather, and we're all about friends, family, and great food," Tennant said.
Tennant is the co-owner of Tailg8s Game Day Grill in Eugene and also works at Costco, saying this was a perfect opportunity to join the two and grill out altogether.
"I'm definitely looking forward to serving all the co-owners and showing what we have available at our food trailer. It's a slightly different menu, but looking forward to cooking food and having some good family fun," Tennant said.
Eugene residents Mark and Julie Hood also spent Labor Day at Armitage Park in their camper and on the McKenzie River.
"Once or twice a year, we'll camp in Eugene, just because it is easier, we can have friends out like we did yesterday, and we floated and barbecued, all the holiday stuff," Julie said.
They said this was exactly the getaway they were hoping for.
"You can always find something to do at home; here, it forces you to relax," Julie said.
The couple said a lot of people had the same idea as well and hit the river over this long weekend.
"A lot of people were out there later in the afternoon. There were just a lot of people, and weather-wise, when you are on the river, you want it to be hot," Julie said.
They said they were encouraged because everyone they saw out on the river had a life jacket on.
Over at Fern Ridge Reservoir, Springfield residents Dennis and Heather Lambeck decided to bring their dogs and spend the day out in the water.
"This is a really nice park. We like the Lane County parks, they have a lot of different choices. Today we decided to pick Fern Ridge so we can get our dogs wet," Heather said. "It's a good day to be out. It's a good day to be away from home."
But the weekend was not as busy as expected, according to Scott Coleman, owner of Under Way, LLC. He rents out things like kayaks and paddle boards and said Sunday was more popular than the holiday itself.
"Pretty good day of attendance yesterday. I'd say we were at least a third of capacity out here," Coleman said.
But it's not just Labor Day weekend. Coleman said the whole summer has been a bit slow.
"We haven't quite figured that out. Between the economy, the price of gas, the fear of blue-green algae blooms, none of which should keep people from coming to the park because it's a pretty cheap way to have a day," Coleman said.