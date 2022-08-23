Locals weigh in on student loan forgiveness

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Biden Administration will soon decide whether or not millions of Americans will have their student loans forgiven.
The president is reportedly leaning towards canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year.
Eugene resident Caitlin Vargas has been working to pay off her student debt for about seven years.
"For everyone who has student loans, every day you have that little nagging reminder that you have a debt," Vargas said.
Vargas said when she got the opportunity to go and get her Master's Degree, she couldn't resist. However, she said she fully supports loan forgiveness, saying it will help many people.
"Getting an MBA has been a total career changer for me. I work in nonprofits, however, student loans have definitely been a burden, so I'm in full support of getting rid of the student loans and eliminating what really could be a life style burden," Vargas said.
Vargas is not alone. Americans have racked up a total of $1.6 trillion in student debt. The Biden Administration issued student loan repayment pauses throughout the pandemic, but those payments are set to resume on Aug. 31.
"I think those pauses were helpful for everyone, and it just lets you breathe a sigh of relief," Vargas said.
For Alice Livermore, student loans have been a tough hill to climb, and she's hoping for some forgiveness.
"Dealt with them, still dealing with them, and I think it's a pretty predatory practice, and I think it will help a lot of people to relieve some of that strain," Livermore said.
Eugene resident Issac Coronado said it was tough to juggle student loans and inflation. While he said he was finally able to pay off his student loans, he's in favor of loan forgiveness.
"I had to work three jobs to pay off my student debt, and when I got out of school, I realized I had to start at $40,000 making a living, and I had to work my butt off and finally got them paid off," Coronado said. "I don't think students and young adults want a free pass. I think they want a fighting chance."
But not everyone is in favor of student loan forgiveness. Eugene resident Debbie Sittner said she's on the fence about it all.
"I'm not sure what should be forgiven and shouldn't. I know it's a tough work situation at this point. The pandemic has really put some really big blocks in the way for people," Sittner said.
But she said she believes loans are meant to be paid back. After all, that is the definition of a loan.
"If I take out a loan, I feel like that should be paid back, and depending on where you took it out too," Sittner said.