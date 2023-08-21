 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Lookout Fire burns more than 11,000 acres; evacuation orders reduced

  • Updated
  • 0
Walterville Grange Sign

The sign at the Walterville Grange welcomes Lookout Fire evacuees.

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Conditions have been good for containing the slowly-spreading Lookout Fire as more than 1,000 firefighters battle the blaze.

Evacuation orders for the Lookout Fire that were issued on Friday, August 18 remain in place. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders are in place for all areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane, and for the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County, among other areas. An evacuation center is available at Lowell High School for evacuees, and a large animal shelter is available at the Lane County Fairgrounds. A map of evacuation notices can be found on Lane County’s website.

Lookout Fire evacuation levels circa Aug. 21

According to the United States Forest Service, the Lookout Fire is currently burning 11,174 acres and is 5% contained. It seems to be burning towards the northeast, away from the community of McKenzie Bridge, firefighters said. Firefighters said they are working to clear vegetation and put infrastructure in place to stop the fire’s progress towards Highway 126.

Lookout Fire and closed areas as of Aug. 21

Firefighters said fire activity was moderate on the Lookout Fire over the weekend thanks to relatively low temperatures and light wind. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the possibility of rain is in the forecast until August 23, but on that day temperatures are likely to increase again.

The USFS said more than 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to combat the Lookout Fire. Firefighters are conducting controlled burns along forest roads and the McKenzie River using airborne drones to drop ping-pong ball-sized incendiary devices to start fires without putting personnel at risk, the USFS said. In addition, a secondary base of operations has been set up in Walterville and passing motorists are advised to keep an eye out for fire vehicles.

Recommended for you