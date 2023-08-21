Lookout Fire burns more than 11,000 acres; evacuation orders reduced

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Conditions have been good for containing the slowly-spreading Lookout Fire as more than 1,000 firefighters battle the blaze.

Evacuation orders for the Lookout Fire that were issued on Friday, August 18 remain in place. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders are in place for all areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane, and for the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County, among other areas. An evacuation center is available at Lowell High School for evacuees, and a large animal shelter is available at the Lane County Fairgrounds. A map of evacuation notices can be found on Lane County’s website.

According to the United States Forest Service, the Lookout Fire is currently burning 11,174 acres and is 5% contained. It seems to be burning towards the northeast, away from the community of McKenzie Bridge, firefighters said. Firefighters said they are working to clear vegetation and put infrastructure in place to stop the fire’s progress towards Highway 126.

Firefighters said fire activity was moderate on the Lookout Fire over the weekend thanks to relatively low temperatures and light wind. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the possibility of rain is in the forecast until August 23, but on that day temperatures are likely to increase again.

The USFS said more than 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to combat the Lookout Fire. Firefighters are conducting controlled burns along forest roads and the McKenzie River using airborne drones to drop ping-pong ball-sized incendiary devices to start fires without putting personnel at risk, the USFS said. In addition, a secondary base of operations has been set up in Walterville and passing motorists are advised to keep an eye out for fire vehicles.