Lookout Fire closure area reduced following successful fire suppression efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Forest officials announced on Friday the reopening of several recreation sites and trails on the Willamette National Forest near the Lookout Fire following successful fire suppression efforts by firefighters on the Horse Creek and Pothole fires.
Sites now open include Castle Rock Trailhead, Kings Castle Trailhead and the McKenzie Bridge boat launch, Forest Service officials said. Authorities said that most of the area south of Highway 126 is now outside the closure area, but firefighting activity in the area will keep some Forest Service roads closed.
Blue Pool, Sahalie Falls, Mona Campground, the McKenzie River Trail and trailheads, and Sevenmile Horse Camp remain under the Lookout Fire’s closure order, forest officials said.
The Forest Service said there are a couple accessibility exceptions. Though still inside the closure area, the Clear Lake Day Use and Resort and Lost Prairie Group Campground both remain open, officials said. Forest Service officials said some popular sites along Highway 242, including Proxy Falls and Obsidian Trailhead, are closed by order of the Oregon Department of Transportation even though they are now longer inside the Lookout Fire closure area.
The Lookout Fire, which was reported on August 5, is currently burning 24,442 acres as of September 8 and is 30% contained, forest officials said. The Forest Service said that the Horse Creek Fire, which started on August 24, is 30% contained at 763 acres, while the Pothole Fire is 35% contained at 109 acres. All three were started by lightning, authorities said.
Updates on road closures can be followed on ODOT’s Tripcheck website, while the latest closure area map can be found on the Forest Service’s website. The Lookout Fire closure order is in effect through October 7, 2023, unless rescinded or modified as needed sooner, forest officials said.