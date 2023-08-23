Lookout Fire evacuation areas updated, visibility improves for aerial operations

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials announced updated evacuation levels for the Lookout Fire near McKenzie Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said on August 23 that the areas of the fire east of McKenzie Bridge to and including Drury Lane north of Highway 126 and south of the McKenzie River have been reduced from Level 3 (GO NOW) to Level 2 (Be Set) notices.

Level 3 notices mean residents should leave immediately, while those in Level 2 evacuation notice areas should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice, officials said.

North Bank Road, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters, and the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County all remain at a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice, the LCSO said. An evacuation center has been established at Lowell High School for displaced residents and small pets, while a large animal shelter has been set up at the Lane Events Center, according to fire officials.

Wind from the west cleared out dense smoke in the area on August 22, improving aerial visibility for air operations, fire officials said. Authorities said that fire crews assisted by helicopters contained numerous spot fires across Deer Creek Road on the northeastern flank of the fire.

Fire officials said that the fire is currently burning 12,368 acres and is 6% contained as of August 23.

Warmer temperatures are expected beginning on Wednesday with thunderstorms forecasted for August 23, fire officials said. Officials said that fire crews working with heavy equipment on the fire’s northern flank are clearing hazard trees and vegetation along roads and preparing for burning operations to prevent the fire’s northern spread.

On Wednesday morning, the Oregon State Fire Marshal demobilized resources from Clatsop, Tillamook, Lane, Clackamas, Deschutes, Yamhill, and Marion counties, along with resources from the California Office of Emergency Services, authorities said. Fire officials said that task forces from these agencies assessed 1,023 structures and prepared 560 more for protection during their assignment to the fire.

An interactive evacuation map can be found on Lane County’s website, while updated evacuation information for Linn County areas can be found on the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website or on their Facebook page.