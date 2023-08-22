Lookout Fire evacuation areas updated with reduction to Level 2 (Be Set)

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials have announced updates to evacuation levels in the area of the Lookout Fire, authorities said.
Areas north of Highway 126 east of the 0.5-mile mark on Mill Creek Road to the east end of Taylor Road have been reduced from a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice to Level 2 (Be Set), according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The LCSO said that Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices remain in effect for North Bank Road, areas north of Highway 126 between North Bank Road and Drury Lane, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, H.J. Andrews Headquarters, and the area west of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County.
In areas of a Level 3 (GO NOW) notice, residents should leave immediately due to immediate danger, and emergency services may not be able to assist those who choose to ignore the notice, sheriff’s officials said. LCSO officials said that Highway 126 will remain open to traffic passing through for now.
Areas continuing at a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice, which means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, include Highway 126 from the Highway 242 junction to Scott Road, Belknap Hot Springs Road, the area east of Highway 126 from Scott Road north into Linn County, areas north of Highway 126 west of the 0.5-mile mark on Mill Creek Road to Blue River Reservoir Road at the 1501 junction, and the area south of Highway 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Drive to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Road, sheriff’s officials said.
Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices, which recommend residents be aware of dangerous conditions in their area by keeping themselves apprised of updates via local media, remain in place for areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road to the east end of McKenzie River Drive, the area south of Highway 126 from the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Road to Scott Creek Road, McKenzie River Drive and areas directly to the south and east, and Belknap Springs Road South, authorities said.
LCSO officials said that evacuation notices are also in effect for Linn County and can be monitored at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office website or on their Facebook page. An interactive evacuation map for the fire is also available online.