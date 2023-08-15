Lookout Fire grows beyond 3,000 acres as firefighters work to protect nearby communities

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Lookout Fire grows beyond 3,000 acres as firefighters work to protect nearby communities

  • Updated
  • 0

The wildfire near the community grows to almost three thousand acres.

UPDATE: As of August 16, the Lookout Fire is burning 3,710 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service.

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The small mountain communities along the McKenzie River are struggling with more of the Lookout Fire’s smoke covering the region. The fire now grows closer to 3,000 acres burned resulting in heavy dense smoke covering the burn site.

Because of the conditions, helicopters were grounded for August 15 until the smoke clears up. With the lack of aerial help from above, hotshot and fire crews on the ground doing most of the day’s work. Their work included protecting structures like houses and power lines, along with setting a line so the fire does not get over the McKenzie Highway.

Grounded Aircraft

 All four of the helicopters used to drop water were grounded due to poor visibility.

Doug Epperson with Incident Management Team Six said operations performed the previous night are helping in ensuring the highway can remain open for as long as possible.

"They started last night with some of that back burning that will continue today to try to remove those fuels between where the fire is,” Epperson said. “We are doing everything so we can keep that highway open at this point as you know, Mother Nature does what she wants to do, but our goal is to not have to close it.”

Around 400 personnel are working on controlling the fire, with around 60 to 80 more people joining each day. Because of the fires close proximity to the Holiday Farm Wildfire Blue River its giving officials a unique tool in helping put out the blaze.

Lookout WIldfire growth

The blaze has grown to nearly 3,000 acres as more crews help in containing it. 

Stefan Myers with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said because of the large burn scar left by the Holiday Farm Fire, crews can use it in their favor in closing off the Lookout Fire's spread.

“We are aware of where those burn scars are from previous fires and sometimes, we can actually use those to our advantage because those could be places where there aren't as many fuels for the fire,” Myers said. “I think what we are focused on is a community that is still recovering. Just three years ago, we had the Holiday Farm Fire and a lot of the firefighters that are here today.”

Residents in Blue River say they already are preparing for another evacuation if it comes. Myers said it’s always important in wildfire situations that people living near or around the fire stay informed and be ready to move in a moment’s notice.

Smoky skies at Lookout Fire

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

Tags

