Lookout Fire grows past 14,000 acres, remains at 6% contained

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Fire activity on the Lookout Fire on Wednesday night saw the total burning area grow by about 1,900 acres, according to fire officials.

Fire management officials said that the fire grew from 12,368 acres on August 23 to 14,286 acres on August 24. The fire is currently 6% contained, officials said. Fire management officials said that the main fire is moving to the southeast toward Highway 126 with crews working to stay ahead of its progress.

Several spot fires were contained on Wednesday across Deer Creek Road on the fire’s northeastern flank, officials said. Authorities said that firefighters with two structural protection groups remain in place to protect affected homes, with local fire and police agencies patrolling evacuated areas.

Oregon State Fire Marshal resources were dismissed from the Lookout Fire assignment on Wednesday, but had assessed more than 1,000 structures and prepared more than 500 for protection while working on the incident, fire officials said.

Authorities said that weather forecasts are a concern for fire crews with a chance of thunderstorms forecasted for Thursday night. Fire management said motorists are advised to drive with extra caution in areas of dense smoke, limited visibility, and fire vehicle traffic, fire officials said.

Fire management authorities said that an evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees of the Bedrock and Lookout Fires and their small pets. Lane County and Linn County evacuation updates can be found online, officials said. Updates can also be found on the Lookout Fire Facebook page.