Lookout Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres as firefighters work to protect nearby communities

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The small mountain communities along the McKenzie River are struggling with more of the Lookout Fire’s smoke covering the region. The fire now grows closer to 3,000 acres burned resulting in heavy dense smoke covering the burn site.

Because of the conditions, helicopters were grounded for August 15 until the smoke clears up. With the lack of aerial help from above, hotshot and fire crews on the ground doing most of the day’s work. Their work included protecting structures like houses and power lines, along with setting a line so the fire does not get over the McKenzie Highway.

Doug Epperson with Incident Management Team Six said operations performed the previous night are helping in ensuring the highway can remain open for as long as possible.

"They started last night with some of that back burning that will continue today to try to remove those fuels between where the fire is,” Epperson said. “We are doing everything so we can keep that highway open at this point as you know, Mother Nature does what she wants to do, but our goal is to not have to close it.”

Around 400 personnel are working on controlling the fire, with around 60 to 80 more people joining each day. Because of the fires close proximity to the Holiday Farm Wildfire Blue River its giving officials a unique tool in helping put out the blaze.

Stefan Myers with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said because of the large burn scar left by the Holiday Farm Fire, crews can use it in their favor in closing off the Lookout Fire's spread.

“We are aware of where those burn scars are from previous fires and sometimes, we can actually use those to our advantage because those could be places where there aren't as many fuels for the fire,” Myers said. “I think what we are focused on is a community that is still recovering. Just three years ago, we had the Holiday Farm Fire and a lot of the firefighters that are here today.”

Residents in Blue River say they already are preparing for another evacuation if it comes. Myers said it’s always important in wildfire situations that people living near or around the fire stay informed and be ready to move in a moment’s notice.