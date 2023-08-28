Lookout Fire joined by two more lightning-caused fires

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Firefighting crews assigned to the Lookout Fire are being forced to stretch their resources after lightning caused two more major fire starts nearby.
The Lookout Fire has been burning north of the community of McKenzie Bridge since August 5, but lightning strikes caused two new fires on August 25, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Horse Creek Fire is burning in the Horse Creek Drainage about five miles southeast of the community. It is reportedly burning about 616 acres as of August 28 and is spreading to the east. Meanwhile, the Pothole Fire is burning 99 acres about 6.5 miles south of Belknap Springs near the Three Sisters Wilderness. It is moving in a westerly direction, but its spread is being slowed by an already burned area in its path.
Meanwhile, at the Lookout Fire itself, firefighters said they were able to make good progress on its containment on Sunday, August 27. The fire is reportedly burning about 22,317 acres and is 17% contained. Firefighters said that although helicopters were grounded due to smoke, they made good progress on constructing new fire lines all around the fire’s perimeter.