Lookout Fire near McKenzie Highway grows past 1,200 acres

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
98 to 103 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothill valleys and the Willamette Valley. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s to
lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to
elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. The advisory covers
Eugene-Springfield area. The advisory is in effect until 6 AM
Thursday.

Air quality agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be
unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people,
older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory
conditions. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor
activity when pollution levels are high.

The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution. Recommendations include:

- Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other
alternative transportation.
- Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
- Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.
- Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment.
- Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight,
so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early
evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the
morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.
Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQs Air
Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a
smartphone.

In addition, an Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect
through Tuesday afternoon.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high. Stay
inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too hot,
run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler
location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency
particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or
portable air purifiers.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Lookout Fire near McKenzie Highway grows past 1,200 acres

The Lookout Wildfire burns just a few miles east of burn site of the Holiday Farm Fire Burn scar.

BLUE RIVER, Ore.-- It's a bad case of Deja Vu for residents living near Highway 126, with the Lookout Fire burning in the same place as the Holiday Farm Fire that tore through the area nearly three years ago.

In the nearby community of Vida, fire crews are both passing and staging along Highway 126. Night shift fire crews from across the state were waiting at the McKenzie Bible Fellowship until it was their turn to fight the blaze.

Aerial water supression

A total of four helicopters were on site to help in containing the growing blaze. 

The fire, which is believed to have been started by a lightning strike a week earlier, spread to 1,202 acres, completely blanketing the neighboring communities along the McKenzie River in smoke. Residents in Blue River have begun to question if they are safe from the fire as it continues to grow. Resident Jess Boykin says all of the activity directed at the Lookout Wildfire is bringing back a host of emotions once again.

“Anxiety, a lot of anxiety and the PTSD is definitely there for myself and in the community,” Boykin said. “We've been recovering for the last couple of years thinking that it was a once in 100-year incident, and here we are facing pretty much the same thing we went through.”

Boykin said that fortunately, with this situation she has already prepared herself and her family if they need to quickly evacuate the area. Evacuation notices have already been made for homes closer to the burn site including homes near the Tokatee Golf course. Helicopters worked around the clock repeatedly loading up on water at the course's pond and dropping it on the fire.

Lookout Wildfire

Fire crews continue to make their way to the burn site as the fire grows to over 1,200 acres.

With fire crews driving in, officials say they are seeing traffic concerns from the general public trying to see the fire off of the highway. Joanie Schmidgall of the U.S Forest Service said they want to spread the word that this stretch of road should be avoided for the safety of the crews and drivers.

"This is a very visible fire, you can see it from Highway 126, so we ask the public to drive very carefully because there is smoke and there is fire traffic in the area,” Schmidgall said. “We also ask that they heed the closure orders and evacuation levels.”

The fire is currently 0% contained. Schmidgall said that everyone living near the area should begin planning to leave their homes if there is an evacuation notice issued. 

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

