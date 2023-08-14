Lookout Fire near McKenzie Highway grows past 2,700 acres

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. The advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The advisory is in effect until 6 AM Thursday. Air quality agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high. The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution. Recommendations include: - Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation. - Avoid unnecessary engine idling. - Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours. - Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment. - Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects. Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen. Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze. Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day. Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQs Air Quality Index or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on a smartphone. ----- In addition, an Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high. Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. More information about air quality can be found at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org