Lookout Fire near McKenzie Highway grows past 2,700 acres

UPDATE: As of August 15, the Lookout Fire is burning 2,720 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
BLUE RIVER, Ore.-- It's a bad case of Deja Vu for residents living near Highway 126, with the Lookout Fire burning in the same place as the Holiday Farm Fire that tore through the area nearly three years ago.
In the nearby community of Vida, fire crews are both passing and staging along Highway 126. Night shift fire crews from across the state were waiting at the McKenzie Bible Fellowship until it was their turn to fight the blaze.
The fire, which is believed to have been started by a lightning strike a week earlier, spread to 1,202 acres, completely blanketing the neighboring communities along the McKenzie River in smoke. Residents in Blue River have begun to question if they are safe from the fire as it continues to grow. Resident Jess Boykin says all of the activity directed at the Lookout Wildfire is bringing back a host of emotions once again.
“Anxiety, a lot of anxiety and the PTSD is definitely there for myself and in the community,” Boykin said. “We've been recovering for the last couple of years thinking that it was a once in 100-year incident, and here we are facing pretty much the same thing we went through.”
Boykin said that fortunately, with this situation she has already prepared herself and her family if they need to quickly evacuate the area. Evacuation notices have already been made for homes closer to the burn site including homes near the Tokatee Golf course. Helicopters worked around the clock repeatedly loading up on water at the course's pond and dropping it on the fire.
With fire crews driving in, officials say they are seeing traffic concerns from the general public trying to see the fire off of the highway. Joanie Schmidgall of the U.S Forest Service said they want to spread the word that this stretch of road should be avoided for the safety of the crews and drivers.
"This is a very visible fire, you can see it from Highway 126, so we ask the public to drive very carefully because there is smoke and there is fire traffic in the area,” Schmidgall said. “We also ask that they heed the closure orders and evacuation levels.”
The fire is currently 0% contained. Schmidgall said that everyone living near the area should begin planning to leave their homes if there is an evacuation notice issued.