Lookout Fire now held at 50% containment by fire crews

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Although fire activity increased this past weekend under warming weather, fire crews have reached 50% containment on the 25,467-acre Lookout Fire burning north of McKenzie Bridge, fire officials said.
Incident command management said that helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft provided aerial attacks on the Lookout Fire’s northern perimeter this past weekend. Cooling weather patterns are expected to temper fire activity this week as fire crews move toward post-suppression work aimed at restoring the area to its natural state ahead of the arrival of seasonal rain and snow, fire officials said.
Fire management officials said that the 763-acre Horse Creek Fire and 109-acre Pothole Fire are both completely contained with firefighters patrolling both sites. The 31,590-acre Bedrock Fire is 98% contained as fire crews work to stabilize the burned area and also make repairs along the fire’s perimeter to areas affected by fire suppression activities, including the forest’s road system, authorities said.
Evacuation notices currently in place for Linn County include a Level 1 (Be Ready) notice for the Lookout Fire. Those under a Level 1 notice should monitor fire updates related to the fire through local and social media and be vigilant for evacuation updates, authorities said.
Fire management officials said that Lane County evacuation notices include Level 2 (Be Set) notice for Horse Creek Road east of the Horse Creek Bridge on the Horse Creek Fire, which means that residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. A Level 1 (Be Ready) notice is in place for some areas along Highway 126 and the eastern portion of Blue River Reservoir, authorities said.