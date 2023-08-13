Lookout Fire prompts upgraded Level 2 and new Level 1 evacuation notices

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has upgraded and issued new evacuation notices for the Lookout Fire.
Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notices are now in place for Taylor Road, North Bank Road, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground and the H.J. Andrews Headquarters. Taylor and North Bank Roads were previously at Level 1 (BE READY) notices.
New Level 1 notices are in place for Highway 126 east of Blue River Reservoir Road to the east of of McKenzie River Drive, McKenzie River Drive and Belknap Springs Road.
An evacuation map is available on the county's Lookout Fire information website.
Level 2 means people must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that they receive. Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify people if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.
People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.