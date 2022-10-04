Lost hunter found in woods after massive search

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. Deputies said he did not bring food, water, lighting or other survival supplies on his trip, and apparently didn’t tell anyone where he was going. Officials said the 72-year-old man did not return to camp after dark, and the LCSO was notified the he was missing at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The LCSO said they mobilized Search and Rescue teams immediately to try and find the man. They also said that due to the large area the man was lost in, resources were requested and received from numerous other sheriff’s offices as well as the US Coast Guard and Oregon Army National Guard. The LCSO said the hunter was found on Monday, October 3 just after Noon. The LCSO said a helicopter dispatched by the National Guard took the man to a Eugene-Springfield-area hospital to be treated for injuries.
The LCSO would like to remind the public to always take precautions before recreating in the wilderness. That includes taking supplies including water, food, proper clothing, lighting, shelter, navigation equipment and something to warm oneself with. They also say to make a travel plan including destinations, departure times and arrival times, to share that plan with people familiar with the area, and to tell friends and loved ones about your trip before you go.