Lost mountain bicyclist rescued from Mary’s Peak after dark

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A mountain biker was rescued from Mary’s Peak over the weekend after getting a flat tire and being separated from his riding companion, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The BCSO says that at about 6 p.m. on August 6, two mountain bicyclists were riding down from the top of Mary’s Peak when one of them got a flat tire. Officials say the other cyclist went back to camp to get a new tube and pump, but when they returned the cyclist with the flat tire was nowhere to be found. The BCSO says the cyclist searched all over Mary’s Peak for his friend, but was not able to find them before it got dark and called for search and rescue just before 8 p.m.
The BCSO said a search and rescue team arrived at Mary’s Peak at about 11:30 p.m. to find the missing cyclist, who is said to have been without water, food, a phone or a change of clothing. According to officials, two search team members went to the top of North Ridge Trail and rode down. Officials say they heard the missing cyclist at about 12:40 a.m. on August 7. Search team members were reportedly able to find the missing man and get him to the end of the trail by 1:30 a.m. The BCSO says he was uninjured, but dehydrated.