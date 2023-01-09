Lottery for Community Garden plots in Eugene now open

EUGENE, Ore. -- The lottery for new gardeners in Eugene’s Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program is now open for residents who want to grow their own fruits and veggies in one of Eugene’s community gardens.
According to Eugene officials, the city’s six gardens hosted 402 gardeners in 2022 – the most ever for the program. Officials also said last year saw 92% of gardeners from 2021 return to their gardens in 2022. Since the program is so popular, new applicants for the program are entered into a lottery. Those interested in 2023’s lottery will have until February 15 to apply.
The city says community-based organizations can apply for waived plot fees through the Community Partnership program. Also, organizers offer a scholarship program for low-income gardeners with discounted plot fees to help those who wish to garden, but don’t have space for it. Organizers say these outreach efforts have led to a more diverse group of gardeners, including people older than 80 years old, those who do not speak English as a first language, and families who are struggling financially.
For more information and to apply for the lottery, interested parties are encouraged to visit the community gardens’ website.