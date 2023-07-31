Loud gatherings in Downtown Eugene creating problems for businesses, neighbors

EUGENE, Ore. – Neighbors and businesses in Downtown Eugene are concerned after people have been gathering in the local Whole Foods parking lot, revving their engines and loudly backfiring their cars.
The Whole Foods in Downtown Eugene closes at 9 p.m., and when it does, crowds roll in with motorcycles and loud cars. The most recent incident, the night of July 29, was the latest in a pattern that goes back a few months. Their reckless driving echoes through Downtown, creating problems for people in the area.
One Eugene resident who asked to remain anonymous lives almost two blocks away from the Whole Foods. He said he still hears the commotion loud and clear.
"For me it's kind of unsettling because I'm only, you know, a block and a half away,” he said. “I actually have a direct sight line of what's going on. And so very unsettling, all the noise that's going on. I'm wondering what other people in the neighborhood are thinking and what's going on with them. So I kind of worry about my neighbors."
Eugene Police said a call about the incident was aired for the officers on shift, but they were unable to respond due to other calls in progress. They said normally they would respond to a call like that, but they must respond based on priority of the call, and it was very busy when the call went out.
Samir Patel is the general manager at the Campus Inn and Suites, a hotel right across the street from the Whole Foods. He saw the entire event happen from the front desk of the hotel. He said that even though it was not the first time, it is still frustrating to see and deal with. But it's not just the noise that is annoying. The incidents have a direct impact on his business.
"It's frustrating to us because it just gives us bad reviews also,” Patel said. “We already got one review that there was so much noise at night. And that just happened in the morning, I saw that review. And that's not good for our business."
Eric Ware also works at the Campus Inn, and he has seen enough of these incidents to know why it's a problem.
"At the hotel that I do work at we do have quiet hours after ten,” Ware said.” So a lot of the guests are trying to go to bed. And with a lot of the apartments around there I'm sure a lot of people are trying to go to bed as well. So it's just very loud."
If the loud noises and commotion are not concerning enough, people in the area are worried about how these repeated incidents impact Eugene’s image as a city.
"In all these years I never saw this kind of thing,” Patel said. “And this is the first year I saw this thing. This is not good for our town. Eugene is a very nice and little, quiet, good town. And these kind of people, they are ruining the reputation."
The anonymous resident agreed.
"Not a good look for what Eugene really is all about and everything,” he said. “I mean this is happening in downtown and I'm sure there are motels in the area, lots of residents, and new apartments going up all the time in this area. If people come and visit and hear this going on I'm sure it's kind of going to. going to kind of deter them away from here."
Police cannot enforce trespassing on private property without the consent of the business owner unless the business files a trespass letter of consent with the City of Eugene. While officers were unable to respond this last time, the door is open for them to break up future gatherings in the same place. Whole Foods does have a valid trespass letter on file, which means neighbors can report trespassing and officers can enforce it without contacting the property owner.