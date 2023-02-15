Loud truck noises plague residents in small town of Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Ore – Some residents who live near Territorial Highway in Cheshire are upset after they said loud truck noises are keeping them awake at night.
Residents have described the noise as an extreme rumbling that wakes people up in the early hours of the morning from 4-6 a.m., and in some cases, residents said they feel their home vibrate.
Kim Sullivan said she hasn't been able to get a good night's sleep in a while. She said most nights she gets a few hours of rest before the sound of trucks comes ripping through her house. Sullivan isn't the only one experiencing this.
Her neighbor Catherine Buhler lives closest to the street and said she can't get any sleep either.
Buhler said the unbearable noise comes from a truck's use of compression brakes while driving near her property.
"Most of the drivers that are using compression brakes are independent drivers. The cost of replacing brake pads is very expensive. And for them to have to pull that out of their pocket-- they don't want to," said Buhler.
She also believes a lot of the loud trucks carry timber from the nearby Seneca Mill.
Buhler said she understands the financial reason why drivers don't want to replace brake pads, but she also wants to live with some peace in her life. Buhler said she's heard similar noise complaints from Monroe, a city about 8 miles to the north.
"There's got to be hundreds of people affected by this. I mean there's little pockets of houses around here that are just off the road, any farther than me. Multiple homes have to be affected. And the people on the hill have to be the worst affected," said Buhler.
As for Sullivan, this is not just an issue of quality of life. She has a son who was in the military and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. She said when they come to visit the loud noises can trigger her son's PTSD.
She has been the most vocal and has already reached out to a number of agencies, but has not heard anything back.
KEZI also reached out to the Lane County Department of Transportation and has yet to receive comment regarding the matter.