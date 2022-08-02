Loved ones recall tragic moments leading up to young man's drowning; officials weigh in

VENETA, Ore. -- Loved ones of Jeremy Van Brocklin, the 17-year-old boy who drowned in Fern Ridge Reservoir on Monday, August 1, are speaking out.
It was a situation that unfolded so fast for Stormy Barton, Van Brocklin's girlfriend.
"I just can't get his face out of my head. He just looked so scared," Barton said.
Barton said they were cooling off in the water, swimming and floating together, when things quickly went south.
"We were just swimming the floaty out there because we were having fun. We got tired, so he climbed up onto it, and I just went to the side," Barton said. "We were joking around, and he jumped off the floaty and grabbed me too, but I went upside down in the water because of the way he jumped on me, and so when I came back up, the floaty was already like 10 feet away."
Barton said the sudden exhaustion and not being good swimmers quickly turned things for the worst.
"I'm not a good swimmer, so I couldn't swim that fast to catch up to the floaty," Barton said. "He just looked really scared, so I swam back over to him to comfort him, and then he grabbed onto me and started drowning me."
She said she had to push him off her to get her head above water and swim back to shore to get help.
Barton's cousin, Lillian Hansen, saw the extreme panic and ran into the water to try and save Van Brocklin. But she wasn't successful, so she said she quickly swam out of the water and called 911 before he had completely gone underwater.
"The call was eight minutes long," Hansen said. "It started at 3:51 p.m., and they were there before the call ended. I ended it around 30 seconds before I made contact with them. So, they were there within seven or eight minutes of him going underwater."
However, to them, Deputies didn't move quick enough. They said divers didn't arrive until almost two hours later.
"When the divers got there, it took them such a short amount of time to find his body," Hansen said.
Sergeant Steve Sieczkowski with the Lane County Sherriff's Office said that they immediately hooked up the boat when they received the call. He said they were out on the water searching for Van Brocklin within 15 minutes from the initial call.
"We were closer than the other units, so we were able to get there in a quick order," Sieczkowski said. "We have specialized equipment on our boats that send sonar signals out. So, when we are doing our search patterns, we are actually sending a signal out to look for anomalies in the water, and then we are able to mark those for a diver to go down depending on how deep it is."
He said during this scanning process, they're not just searching the top surface water.
"The equipment sends out the signals left and right of the boat, reporting back a signal on our screen that we can visualize and do several passes and get various pictures of the bottom of the floor," Sieczkowski said.
He said on the way to Fern Ridge, they called in the dive team and drone operator. But he said the Marine Patrol was in Cottage Grove on another search and rescue mission.
"Our divers are volunteers that have other jobs. They made themselves available and came to the location," Sieczkowski said. "They had to obviously go grab their gear and whatever they needed to dive safely, and then everybody just headed there as quickly as they could."
Everyone hoped for a different outcome. With tears in his eyes, Sieczkowski said their crews were extremely dedicated to finding Van Brockin as quickly as possible. About three hours later, just before 7 p.m., they discovered his body.
"The team that came together for this unfortunate loss of a 17-year-old was phenomenal," Sieczkowski said. "They did a really good job with a rapid response, and we recovered him. It was thanks to the volunteer divers, the drone operator, and our boat guys. It's just unfortunate that happened, but we are here, we are working, and we will be around as soon as we can."
Barton's mom, Michelle, said now, they're fighting for change and safety awareness.
"We just want to see something happen, so this doesn't happen to anyone else," Michelle said. "I will be pushing to get life jackets and life savers at all of these swimming holes."
Sieczkowski encourages everyone who hits the water to put on a life jacket.
"It's a family atmosphere, have a great time, be safe, and wear a life jacket," Sieczkowski said. "It's not uncool."
The family said Van Brocklin was a devoted brother, son, boyfriend, and friend. His family was the most important thing to him. They hope his light-hearted spirit and ability to make everyone laugh will live on.