Low Chinook Salmon numbers lead delegates to request federal disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several Oregon delegates on Tuesday requested federal officials to issue an expedited fishery resource disaster for the state due to low Chinook salmon returns from California, state officials said.
According to state officials, the National Marine Fisheries Services is expected to close all of Oregon’s Chinook salmon fisheries through August 2023 to stabilize their low population numbers. Wildlife officials say the issue stems from low salmon population returns from the Sacramento and Klamath Rivers in California.
Factors influencing the populations numbers include climate change, increased drought, changing ocean conditions and loss of critical habitat, state officials said.
Officials said Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), along with U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) and Andrea Salinas (D-Ore.) requested a declaration by the U.S. Department of Commerce, to trigger immediate federal aid.
Federal aid would help provide support to communities affected by the economic losses from low salmon populations, state officials said.
On April 21, Gov. Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) also requested a federal disaster declaration, citing Chinook salmon as a significant economic and cultural component in Oregon’s natural resource-based economy.
“Salmon are a vital component of Oregon’s natural resource-based economy,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “This fishery provides significant commercial, recreational, and economic benefits to Oregon. Salmon are also highly valued by Oregon’s Tribes for cultural, subsistence, and economic benefits. I’m committed to working with our federal partners to ensure that Oregon’s fisheries and affected communities have the resources they need to tackle this challenge.”